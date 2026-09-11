Pete Golding Makes His Expectations Clear for Ole Miss vs. Charlotte

The Ole Miss Rebels played in one of the most entertaining games of Week 1's slate, narrowly defeating Louisville in the final seconds. It was a resilient win for Pete Golding's team, battling with the Cardinals in an offensive shootout in the second half.

Sunday's victory didn't come without criticism from Golding. The Rebels didn't play up to their standards.

As Ole Miss returns home to host Charlotte this week, Golding has been clear on what he wants to see from his team.

Ole Miss Must Execute Better and Play a Complete Game

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Golding was happy that his team prevailed with a win on Sunday, he made it abundantly clear the Rebels didn't play a complete game.

“I felt like we didn’t catch our rhythm on offense in the first half. We turned the football over. Defensively, I thought we were swinging and hitting during the first half,” Golding said. “Then it flipped. The offense came out in the second half with a sense of urgency and started swinging. Defensively, we took it.”

That lack of consistency starts with Trinidad Chambliss. The Ole Miss quarterback stumbled out of the gate and had two uncharacteristic turnovers. Typically, it's hard to win a game with multiple turnovers, but Chambliss was sensational in the second half.

He made remarkable throws to his wide receivers, and the Rebels' offense was humming, but the defense started to crack. The secondary surrendered chunk plays, and the Cardinals delivered several punches to Ole Miss.

The knockout punch seems to be a common term from Golding. He expects multiple punches against the 49ers and challenges his team to play a complete game.

"That’s the big thing this week. Regardless of who you’re playing, both sides have to swing at the same time to deliver the knockout punch,” Golding said.

Ole Miss doesn't have to play perfect against Charlotte. It has to be convincing. The Rebels are heavy favorites this week, so act like one. Don't allow the 49ers any breathing room. Successful programs don't assume anything about an opponent.

Kam Franklin was honest about his assessment this week. He said Ole Miss is going to dominate Charlotte this week. Typically, players don't speak as straightforwardly as Franklin, but that should be the mindset this week.

If the Rebels can play a complete game, that should be a nice confidence boost before a massive game against Lane Kiffin and LSU.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.