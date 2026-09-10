Ole Miss Defender Makes Bold Promise Before Charlotte Game

Ole Miss Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin is a major player on a defensive line that just held Louisville star running back Issac Brown to 36 yards in a 41-38 win over the Cardinals. Franklin got a sack in the game despite the defense struggling throughout the second half.

This week, the Rebels play the Charlotte 49ers, who should be significantly less of a challenge than No. 24 Louisville was on Sunday night..

Franklin won't dance around expectations, and he expects a strong performance for the Rebels' on Saturday.

Kam Franklin Expects to Dominate Charlotte

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin celebrates a sack against the Louisville Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We are going to dominate them," Kam Franklin said this week while speaking with the media.

That comment could seem a little out of place coming off a game where the Rebels' defense let up 38 points against Louisville. However, Ole Miss still came out of that game with a ranked win, positioning themselves well ahead of SEC play.

Charlotte is no Louisville, however. Charlotte is 0-1 this season, opening the season with a 43-41 overtime loss to The Citadel Bulldogs, an FCS team.

The good news for Ole Miss is that Louisville's competitiveness was largely due to quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who had a three-touchdown, no-turnover performance. Charlotte quarterback Cole Gonzales is coming off a five-touchdown performance in the loss to The Citadel, but his came with two interceptions.

The Rebels' Week 1 win was defined by major performances from QB Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Those two are likely to put up big numbers again against Charlotte.

Ole Miss could be slightly weaker this week if they elect to rest players like running back Kewan Lacy, who left Week 1 early with an injury. Overall, though, the Rebels are more than talented enough to make up the difference.

This week will partially be about preparing for the SEC schedule the Rebels face. That stretch starts September 19 when LSU comes to Oxford and lasts through November 27 when Ole Miss hosts Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

The Rebels' Week 1 victory left some reason to worry but a lot of reason for Ole Miss fans to still be excited. This week will be a factor in determining if the Rebels' can keep momentum in a season that has College Football Playoff expectations.

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