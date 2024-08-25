Chris Kiffin, Brother of Lane, Set to Join Ole Miss Staff as Analyst
In 2007, Chris Kiffin joined the Ole Miss Rebels staff as a graduate assistant, and he returned to Oxford from 2012-16 as the defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator until he left in 2017 to join his brother Lane at FAU.
Now, Chris is set to return to his brother's staff and Oxford, as reported by ESPN's Chris Low on Sunday. He will serve in an analyst role for the Rebels, and his most recent job was as the linebackers coach with the NFL's Houston Texans. Chris was previously set to return to Oxford for the 2022 season, but he left Ole Miss before the season began to return to the staff of the Cleveland Browns.
Kiffin has seen some high moments at Ole Miss, like in 2014 and 2015 where the Rebels beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in back-to-back seasons while Lane was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban. That 2015 Ole Miss team also won the Allstate Sugar Bowl to claim the program's first 10-win season since 2003.
Outside of the previous coaching stops mentioned, Chris has college coaching experience at Idaho, Nebraska, USC and Arkansas State to pair with another NFL gig with the San Francisco 49ers. His knowledge is something that should help the Rebels on the defensive line where they look to be a really elite unit in 2024 after adding some key transfers this offseason.
Lane Kiffin has taken a page out of Saban's playbook by hiring big-time coaches to fill up the analyst roles on his staff, and it can't be easier than hiring your brother who understands the team culture and how Lane wants to run his program.
The Kiffin brothers and Ole Miss will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.