Ole Miss Replaces Charlie Weis Jr. Amid LSU Departure, New OC 'Fired Up' To Be Back

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have officially hired John David Baker as the program's next offensive coordinator as he makes a return to Oxford, the program announced on Tuesday.

Baker will replace current offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. who will return to Baton Rouge after the College Football Playoff following the decision to join Lane Kiffin with the LSU Tigers.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

Just getting started 📈👀 pic.twitter.com/tiY6ctCDJO — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 10, 2025

Now, he's back in Oxford with an opportunity to carry the success of the Ole Miss offense - utilizing his up-tempo style that has been successful.

“I’m so fired up to come back home and be the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss,” Baker said in a statement released by the school. “My three years in Oxford made a monumental impact on my career and the chance to come back to lead this unit means the world to me

“We’ve got a great foundation in place here. Our identity and philosophy are clear, and I’m confident the continuity of this system will let our guys play fast day 1. We’re going to continue to push this unit forward as one of the most exciting and explosive offenses in the country.

“I want to thank Coach Golding for entrusting me with this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work and be back around my Rebel family in Oxford.”

Golding and Co. will continue College Football Playoff preparation with the Ole Miss Rebels set to host the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Dec. 20. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

