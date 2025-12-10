National Analyst Predicts Lane Kiffin's Future Destination Amid Move To LSU

The Lane Kiffin era is officially over in Oxford after the former Ole Miss Rebels head coach made the decision to depart for the job at LSU on Nov. 30.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kiffin boarded a flight to Louisiana and never looked back after becoming the new head coach of the LSU Tigers.

Kiffin departed the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run where he now prepares for the next chapter of his coaching career in Baton Rouge. Since the decision, he's felt confident in the move.

“Even on the plane down here, I’m kind of like, man we made this decision, but gah,” Kiffin started, expressing the angst with his hands. “I’m telling you.

"We landed... and when I got off the plane here, and I saw the leadership, and I felt the power of this place. And then you get in the car and you go by Tiger Stadium, and it’s lit up.

“I absolutely made the right decision. And it all went away.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But national analysts believe that Kiffin's stint in Baton Rouge could be short-lived with ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealing his thoughts on what could be next in his career down the line.

“He might still be in LSU, but he’s going to have to win a national championship,” Finebaum said. “But I would think ultimately he’ll move on.

"I don’t know if Lane goes back to the NFL at some point. I think now that Al Davis has been dead and buried for a number of years, I think the reverberations from that are over.”

“I think ultimately he’s just never going to be happy anywhere,” Finebaum added. “But I think he could get a national championship at LSU. Dan, stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Les Miles and Ed Orgeron both won national championships at LSU.

"The two of us could walk in off the street and win a national championship down there. It’s not that hard.”

Now, as the new era of Ole Miss Football begins in Oxford, all eyes are on the program's quest for a National Championship with a first-round matchup in the College Football Playoff against the Tulane Green Wave inching closer on Dec. 20.

