National Analyst Predicts Lane Kiffin's Next Move As LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Push

The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has reached new heights with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
No. 5 Ole Miss is in the midst of a historic season in the Magnolia State with the program on the cusp of clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff this fall.
But the buzz surrounding the program involves the future of Kiffin with LSU and Florida turning up the heat on the most popular shot-caller in this year's coaching cycle.
While his future remains in question, Kiffin has been mum on the subject with a focus on getting Ole Miss into the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said last Sunday. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
Now, national analyst Colin Cowherd has provided his thoughts on the buzz surrounding Kiffin, what his next move should be, and why LSU may not be the job for him.
Colin Cowherd's Take:
NFL Has Intrigue:
“Very rarely does a college football coach crush at a school, and the school says, ‘Make up your mind on what you’re doing.’ That’s what Ole Miss is doing with Lane Kiffin. I think Lane Kiffin should go to the pros,” Colin Cowherd said on his show on Tuesday.
"Grass Isn't Always Greener":
“I think he’s tapped out at Ole Miss. I don’t think he’s gonna win a natty there, but I think he’s gonna win a bunch of games if he stays there. And so LSU flies a plane in, flies his family to Baton Rouge to check it out.”
“I’ve always had a theory in life. Don’t try to get happier than happy. And I think Lane’s happy,” Cowherd added.
“When did Lane Kiffin implode in life? Al Davis. NFL dysfunction. The Raiders were dysfunctional. And massive pressure at USC.
“When did he crush? Florida Atlantic, no pressure. Ole Miss, not that much pressure. And the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, where Nick’s taking the arrows. Be careful how close you fly to the sun. Don’t try to get happier than happy.”
The LSU Side:
“I think the LSU job is crazy town. The governor’s talking about it. Brian Kelly won 10 games, year one. Ten games, year two. And entered year three, hottest seat in college football. That’s all you need to know.
The Prediction:
“To me, stay at Ole Miss or go to the NFL,” Cowherd said. “I think Lane’s personality feels like if he gets into one of these massively-pressurized, high-expectation situations, he can be a little snarky. He can be on social media a little too much."
“I had a source I called yesterday on Ole Miss football. Apparently, they’ve got a lot of NIL money. They’ve got NIL money. It’s not a money issue at Ole Miss,” Cowherd added.
“The other thing is, at Ole Miss, the entire fan base, the boosters, and the university, they trust the process, and they trust Lane. LSU doesn’t trust any coach since Saban.
“They don’t trust any of ‘em. They didn’t trust Les Miles. They didn’t like Les Miles. Ed Orgeron. Brian Kelly. It’s a very cynical football operation, and it’s kind of delusional."
Now, as the coaching carousel continues taking shape, Kiffin remains in headlines as the hottest name on the market during this year's cycle.
