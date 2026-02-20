LSU Insider Calls Carius Curne Most Painful Transfer Loss Amid Ole Miss Football Move

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the spotlight this offseason after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America headlined by six Top-100 signees.

Once Golding took over as the shot-caller of the program in Oxford, he didn't skip a beat after leading the program to a pair of College Football Playoff wins while also making his presence felt on the recruiting trail.

Ole Miss quickly surged in the Transfer Portal as one of the most active teams in the market with multiple immediate impact players inking deals with the program - including LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne.

Curne signed with Ole Miss as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. landing the former five-star prospect via the free agent market.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Now, Curne has been labeled as the "most painful transfer loss" for Kiffin and the LSU Tigers this offseason after making the move from Baton Rouge to Oxford.

The former five-star isn't the only ex-Tiger to join the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason with the program also inking running back JT Lindsey.

Lindsey signed with the Tigers as a Top-10 running back in America in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but off-field "issues" kept him away from the program for the 2025 season where he utilized a redshirt year.

A highly-touted recruit, Lindsey held a myriad of offers where his junior campaign on the prep scene put his name on the map.

Across the 2023 season, Lindsey ran for 1,729 yards and 26 touchdowns where he earned several offers from prominent programs, but his senior season was then one for the history books where he led his prep squad to an undefeated regular season with a 10-0 record.

Lindsey put up a dominant stat line after rushing for 2,476 yards on 324 carries with 33 touchdowns to go with it in 2024.

Now, he'll have all four seasons of eligibility with the Ole Miss Rebels after following position coach Frank Wilson to Oxford.

