College Football Analyst Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators

No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday night in a primetime SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
After Lane Kiffin and Co. landed at No. 7 in the recent College Football Playoff Top-25 rankings, the Rebels control their own destiny with two games remaining on the docket.
The Florida Gators are up first with the Mississippi State Bulldogs to follow for Ole Miss to close out the 2025 season.
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter. Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time.
"We’re going to have to play really well to get ourselves to 1-0."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the final predictions are rolling in with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to pull off a win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Josh Pate's Pick:
“I would have a hard time seeing Ole Miss overlook this,” Pate said. “They’re the better team. Lane Kiffin, I don’t know which of these teams he’s going to be the head coach of next year. But he’s the head coach at Ole Miss right now and that will matter.”
Greg McElroy's Prediction:
“Right now, when you watch DJ Lagway, there’s a lot of things that just give off the indication that he’s really uncomfortable,” McElroy said. “Last year, he was 6-1 as a starter, but so far, it’s been about the interceptions.”
“Now, prior to last week, I really liked Florida’s chances of playing spoiler. But this week, I don’t see it,” McElroy added. “I think this will be a rout in favor of the Rebels.”
