Ole Miss Football Surging for Fast-Rising Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators Target

Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai'King Hall is in the midst of a pivotal offseason stretch in his recruitment with multiple Southeastern Conference schools battling for his commitment.

Hall checks in as a Top-10 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs entering the race as he emerges as one of the fastest-rising prospects in America.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his recruitment explodes.

"Hall is a versatile athlete and plays wide receiver in addition to playing cornerback. He had a pick-six during his junior season and is a threat to take any interception to the house," UGA Wire wrote of Hall's game.

"Hall does a great job of breaking on the football and has great quickness. Hall is a willing contributor on special teams and also serves as a kickoff returner for his high school."

Now, as his recruitment takes off prior to his senior campaign, official visits are beginning to be locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels set to earn one of their own.

CB Ai’King Hall made a big debut in the 2027 Rivals300 on Monday. Has strong junior film, showing reactive quickness and long speed (10.88 100m). Industry Comparison: https://t.co/LQLYffTQoP pic.twitter.com/7YQS55QAKK — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) February 24, 2026

Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff will bring Hall in on a multi-day stay during the weekend of May 29, according to multiple reports.

“I want to learn about the people — how the coaches interact, how the players work together, see the facilities and just what it is like out there," Hall said. "How I am treated and just see how they feel about me.”

Ole Miss is making its presence felt in his recruitment after checking in with Hall twice across the month of January.

“I like how they played this season, and the coaches are great,” Hall said. “Coach Neighbors recruits me hard, and he recruits me for all five positions in the secondary.”

Ole Miss is one of multiple schools making an impression on Hall with an unofficial visit set to Oxford in March followed by an official visit in May.

