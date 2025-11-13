College Football Insider Believes Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Could Consider Return to NFL
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is heating up this fall with multiple programs looking to sway the decision-maker out of Oxford.
There are a myriad of job openings across America, including the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators gigs, that are eyeing Kiffin as a top target with the coaching carousel in full swing.
It's clear Kiffin is at the top of the list for the LSU and Florida openings with both schools entering a three-team race alongside the Ole Miss Rebels for his services.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Peete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
But there could be other outside factors to keep tabs on down the stretch this year - notably NFL openings as organizations begin parting ways with their head coaches.
The New York Giants relieved Brian Daboll of his duties this week where Kiffin skyrocketed to the No. 1 slot just hours later as a betting favorite.
Would Kiffin consider leaving the college game for a return to the NFL? College football analyst Josh Pate believes so.
Josh Pate's Take:
“Yeah. I think he is (considering the NFL). I think several of them are. I think there’s some names considering the NFL that would totally and completely put jaws on the ground if the names ever got public. I think these guys are always considering the NFL. Now, you’d never get the truth out of most of them, but, yeah,” said Pate.
“I mean, look. You know the kind of mentality it takes to succeed at the highest level of college football, especially if you specialize on a side of the ball. It goes hand in hand with the kind of mentality that thinks I could win the NFL, I could win on Sundays. I want to test myself against the best. I want to see how my offense does.”
“But, yeah, I think [Kiffin] would consider it,” said Pate. “I think they actively consider it all the time.”
“And, especially with Lane, like, you’ve got the Oakland Raiders chapter in his past. You don’t think he wants to make good on that?” Pate added. “Dude, I’m a believer – Saban never did it.
"I’m a believer that he wanted to make good on the Miami Dolphins’ part. He didn’t like all of the other extracurricular that comes along with the NFL relative to college.”
“I think he is considering it,” Pate said.
Kiffin is a hot commodity on the coaching carousel, and with programs and organizations turning up the heat, all focus is on whether he remains in Oxford or heads elsewhere.
