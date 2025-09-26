College GameDay Podcast Picks: Ole Miss Football vs. LSU Tigers in Week 5 Battle
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a Top-15 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
In what will be a battle between a pair of unbeaten Southeastern Conference programs, the stage is set for another classic between the border-state foes.
As game day inches closer, not even Vegas has a read on the matchup with the oddsmakers adjusting the lines routinely across the last handful of days.
Fast forward to Wednesday and ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast hosts Pete Thamel and Rece Davis logged their picks for the highly-anticipated SEC showdown.
“I’m leaning LSU. I just think the class of talent at Ole Miss is not what it was last year,” Thamel said. “I say the Tigers go in and roll.”
For Davis, he remained conflicted until the buzzer when it came to logging his picks with the difficultly-level high in locking in a pick for this one.
“I’m a believer in LSU,” Davis said. “LSU has not played to its potential offensively yet. How much of that is attributable to Garrett Nussmeier‘s core injury that apparently is getting better. We’ll see. I’m going to take LSU.”
Then, near the end of the College GameDay Podcast episode, Davis ultimately swapped his pick - giving Ole Miss the nod.
For Kiffin and the Rebels, the program will look to get back in the win column against the LSU Tigers after dropping a thriller in 2024 at Tiger Stadium.
“Really excited for this challenge,” Kiffin said this week. “To play at home and for first place in the SEC and to play a top three team in the country in LSU is an awesome opportunity for us.
"So, got to continue to have a great week of preparation. These guys probably have the best roster, since we’ve been here, from top to bottom and we’re going to have to prepare and play really well.”
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 SEC matchup.
