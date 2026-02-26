Ole Miss Football Defensive Lineman Reveals Stunning Statement on Lane Kiffin to LSU

Ole Miss defensive lineman Zxavian Harris is one of five Rebels participating in this week's 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as he looks to elevate his stock amid a pivotal offseason.

As Harris navigated the interview portion on Wednesday for his media availability, the inevitable subject of Lane Kiffin's abrupt departure from Ole Miss to LSU was ultimately brought up.

It's no secret Harris has been one of the more outspoken Ole Miss players when talking about Kiffin's departure where he once against made sure to have his voice heard at the NFL Combine.

“When Kiffin was there, he was telling us like almost every day, don’t believe the rumors,” Harris said. “Like he’s not gonna leave, to keep us focused. But by the time it came, everybody was starstruck. He told us not to believe the rumors. We should have believed it, and he just left out of nowhere.”

“I was pretty upset,” Harris added. “A lot of people, like younger cats, they were there for Kiffin and stuff. And since Kiffin left, they were just heartbroken. But we got better towards the season ended.”

This isn't the first time Harris has weighed in on Kiffin's departure where his most recent comments came amid Ole Miss' College Football Playoff run in a win over Georgia.

Nov 2, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) is injured on a tackle by Ole Miss Rebels nose tackle Zxavian Harris (51) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“I know some people were down at first and came here because of Kiffin,” Harris said after the Rebels’ dramatic 39–34 win. “But after realizing how he was and when Coach [Pete] Golding came in, they saw a difference in how a real head coach is supposed to be, and you’ve seen how we’ve come together.”

Harris added that Kiffin’s departure ahead of the CFP was “like a slap in the face and then a backhand. We took that personally," according to Sports Illustrated.

Now, as Harris works through the NFL Draft process, questions continue coming up where he's spoken his mind on the way Kiffin handled his departure.

Harris wrapped up his Ole Miss career with 123 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, and one interception across four seasons in Oxford. Now, he's off to the NFL as a coveted defensive lineman in this year's draft.

