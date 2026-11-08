AP Top 25 Reactions After Multiple Ranked Teams Lose During Chaotic Week 10

If Ole Miss' loss to Georgia last night was just some sick, twisted nightmare, the residents of Oxford, Miss., would be a lot happier this brisk fall Sunday. Fans pinched myself in the stands yesterday, and it's for certain the Rebels' home quandary was real.

Now, through the first week of college football showdowns in November, the College Football Playoffs loom near. With several of the nation's top teams taking losses Saturday, the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings have shaken up the national landscape, and Ole Miss finds itself on the wrong end of the movement.

Following a 42-7 drubbing at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss fell seven spots in Sunday's AP Top 25, landing at No. 19. The Rebels entered the weekend ranked No. 12, but Saturday's performance did little to convince voters that they belong among the country's elite.

Results From Outside of Oxford

Nov 7, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) carries the ball against Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Miles Hall (21) during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the AP poll, receiving 53 of 70 first-place votes. The Bulldogs' performance in Oxford was enough to leapfrog Miami, which fell to No. 5 following its 31-24 loss to Notre Dame. Utah moved up to No. 2, while the Fighting Irish climbed to No. 3.

For Ole Miss, the seven-place tumble is only part of the problem. Sitting at 6-3 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, the Rebels have now suffered three losses this season, including defeats against Georgia and LSU. With the regular season winding down, the margin for error has all but disappeared.

Saturday's showing against Georgia was perhaps the most concerning performance of the season for Pete Golding's squad. The Rebels entered the matchup with an opportunity to make a statement against one of the nation's premier programs. Instead, they found themselves trailing 28-0 at halftime, unable to generate much of anything offensively while Georgia ran through the defense.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss finished 18-of-34 passing for 170 yards and an interception. He was also sacked five times as the Bulldogs consistently disrupted the Ole Miss offense. Georgia finished the night with 482 total yards, including 295 on the ground, compared to just 252 for the Rebels.

The defeat also brought an end to Ole Miss' 16-game home winning streak, marking its first loss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium since the 2024 season. For a program that has made Oxford one of the country's most difficult road environments, Saturday was a particularly ugly way to surrender that distinction.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels are not the only SEC program experiencing a difficult Sunday. LSU fell nine spots to No. 24 after its 31-13 loss to Alabama, while Kentucky dropped five places to No. 13 following its 34-6 defeat against Tennessee. Missouri also dropped out of the rankings entirely after falling to Texas.

There were some significant winners elsewhere in the country. Tennessee made one of the biggest jumps of the week, climbing seven spots to No. 9 after its convincing victory over Kentucky. Alabama moved up to No. 7 following its road win against LSU, while Texas climbed to No. 8 after defeating Missouri 34-20.

Perhaps the most notable result of the weekend came in South Bend, where Notre Dame knocked off previously top-ranked Miami 31-24. The Fighting Irish built a 24-3 lead before holding off a late Hurricanes comeback. Quarterback CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, giving Notre Dame one of the biggest wins of its season and strengthening its College Football Playoff resume.

Oregon also made its presence felt, handing Ohio State a 41-28 loss in Columbus. After falling behind by 14 points, the Ducks responded with 38 unanswered points to secure the victory. Oregon climbed into the rankings at No. 18, while Ohio State suffered one of the largest drops of the week, falling from No. 11 to No. 21.

As for the Rebels, their postseason outlook is becoming increasingly bleak. Despite remaining inside the AP Top 25, Ole Miss will have considerably more work to do if it hopes to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation. The committee's next rankings, scheduled to be released Tuesday, will provide a much clearer indication of where the Rebels stand nationally.

A trip to Oklahoma awaits next weekend, giving Ole Miss little time to dwell on Saturday's disappointment. The Sooners are coming off a 23-7 victory over Florida, and the Rebels will need a considerably better performance if they hope to avoid another damaging result.

At this point, the question is no longer whether Ole Miss can compete with the country's best teams. Rather, it is whether the Rebels can put together a complete enough performance over the final stretch of the season to salvage what was once a promising campaign.

For a team that entered November with legitimate postseason aspirations, falling seven spots in the AP poll is a tough pill to swallow. Unfortunately for the Rebels, Saturday's result may have been even more difficult.

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