CFP Rankings Prediction: How Far Could Ole Miss Fall After Blowout Loss to Georgia?

Last Saturday night, Ole Miss got blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs. The 42-7 loss came at a terrible time for the Rebels, as much of their conference championship and playoff hopes were dashed.

Georgia was the Rebels' third conference loss of the season, putting them sixth in the SEC standings and making them a long shot to reach the SEC championship game. For the playoffs, Ole Miss got its first sign of where it stands on Sunday when the AP Poll dropped the team from No. 12 to No. 19.

In last week's College Football Playoff rankings, the Rebels were ranked No. 10. On Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT, this week's CFP rankings will come out. Here is my prediction for where Ole Miss will land in the rankings.

My Prediction for Ole Miss' CFP Ranking

Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect Ole Miss to be ranked at No. 18 in this week's CFP Poll, one spot ahead of where AP voters placed them.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The AP Poll has the Rebels as the second-highest-ranked team with three losses, only behind Oregon, which is one spot ahead of Ole Miss at 18. I think the CFP committee agrees and ranks Ole Miss right behind Oregon but ahead of other three-loss teams like South Carolina, Ohio State, and LSU.

The variables that could make my prediction incorrect are the rankings of Boise State and Arizona. The AP ranks Boise State ahead of Ole Miss and the other three-loss teams at No. 17. In last week's CFP rankings, Boise State came in at No. 25.

Arizona is ranked behind Ole Miss and the other three-loss teams at No. 22 in this week's AP poll, but they were ranked ahead of Oregon at No. 22 in last week's CFP poll as well. However, Arizona was ranked behind three-loss South Carolina in last week's AP poll.

With Oregon getting a win over Ohio State, I expect the Ducks to rise above Arizona and South Carolina. I also expect the CFP committee to agree with the AP voters and put Oregon above Ole Miss.

That would put the Ducks at No. 17, Ole Miss at No. 18, South Carolina at No. 19 and Arizona and Boise State close behind. No. 18 wouldn't be a death sentence for Ole Miss' playoff hopes, but it would make for a large hill to climb to make it into the 12-team field.

We'll see if I'm correct Tuesday night when the CFP rankings are revealed.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.