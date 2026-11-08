Pete Golding Makes Startling Admission After Ole Miss’ Embarrassing Georgia Loss

Sometimes, preparation is everything in football. On Saturday, it was clear that the Ole Miss Rebels, supposed national title contenders, weren't prepared at all, as evidenced by an embarrassing loss.

Part of being a good head coach and having a good coaching staff is fixing issues like this. Pete Golding's post-game admission is worrisome, but Ole Miss can fix it.

"I Thought We Had a Good Week of Practice"

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels never had much momentum in the game. The Bulldogs' offense couldn't be stopped, while the Rebels' offense ran straight into a brick wall. The game just wasn't pretty from beginning to end.

The Rebels lost the turnover margin 2-0, were outgained 481-252, and allowed Georgia to convert seven of 12 third downs. It was an extremely uncharacteristic loss for a team that has such high hopes for 2026. After this ugly loss, it feels like the College Football Playoff may be out of reach. The Rebels also took a considerable tumble in the AP Poll Top 25.

In the press conference after the game, Golding addressed the befuddling performance: "Obviously very disappointing performance in all three phases... We just didn't help ourselves... I did not see that coming, not gonna lie to you, (I) thought we had a good week of practice; I thought the preparation was good... We did not have them ready to play, and that's not the product we want to put on tape; that's not who we are."

This performance was certainly something that no one saw coming. Although Golding is technically in his first year of coaching, he defeated the Bulldogs the year prior in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals. Earlier this season, Golding and his Rebels derailed the LSU Tigers' hot start, beating the seventh-ranked Tigers 32-24.

Golding had beaten a ranked team before, and a national title contender at that. Yet somehow, this team looked like they wandered onto the field and accidentally started playing football. Golding simply thought this team was ready. The team wasn't at all.

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That's concerning, by all means, but it is part of having a coach with limited head-coaching experience. This big problem can be fixed, but it is something that Ole Miss must not see again.

The Rebels Have To Find a Way To Be Better Prepared Moving Forward

Between bowl season and this season, fans argue over which conference is best. The Big Ten or the SEC? While I am not taking a side, one argument for SEC teams like the Alabama Crimson Tide losing in hideous fashion in the CFP (lost 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers) is that the schedule was too hard and grueling.

That argument is garbage. Everybody knows that tough schedules and hard moments have built some of the best college football teams in history. That's what the SEC is all about: a tough football team that can survive anything. Losing 38-3 wasn't a gassed team vs. a fully healthy team. It was an example of a team not being prepared and the other team executing perfectly.

Ole Miss does have a rough schedule. It does have a harder schedule than most teams in college football. But that's no excuse for being this unprepared to take on a Top 10 team. Moving forward, the Rebels can't look like they belong on a completely different field than their opponent.

Georgia RB Nick Peal is tackled by Ole Miss defense. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These kinds of games do happen. However, these kinds of games shouldn't happen. A ranked, Top 10 team like the Rebels needs to look better. This game is on the coaching staff just as much as it is on the players.

The good news is that Golding reiterated execution. He continously went back to the fact that the Rebels didn't execute and couldn't string any good plays together. This tough lesson will be something to learn from Golding; he will undoubtedly hearken more to execution moving forward.

Next, the Rebels face a dangerous Oklahoma Sooners team that can be either really good or really bad. Being able to execute and prepare for the Sooners will be huge. The Rebels still have a chance to salvage this season if they can bounce back, especially mentally.

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