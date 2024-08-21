'Controlled Chaos!' Tre Harris Gives Humorous Review of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin
The Ole Miss Rebels have a certified playmaker on the football field this season in the form of wide receiver Tre Harris, but he believes he wouldn't be this talented without the work of head coach Lane Kiffin.
Harris appeared on a segment of The Paul Finebaum Show on Tuesday, and the host asked Harris for an honest review of Kiffin as a coach. It's obvious that Kiffin has plenty of fun on social media, so Finebaum asked if he really is as "crazy" as a head coach as he seems online.
"I wouldn't call him crazy. I'd just call him chill, or you could say 'controlled chaos,' or something like that," Harris said with a laugh. "It's great having him as a coach. He constantly keeps you on your toes, even as a veteran guy.
"Throughout fall camp, it can get a little tiresome, redundant, repetitive. He always finds a way to keep things innovative, keep things new, keep things creative. That's what he does in the offense as well. He finds ways to get his playmakers the ball in each and every way, whether it's moving guys to the slot or moving guys to a different position or things like that."
Harris is entering his second year at Ole Miss after transferring in from Louisiana Tech last offseason. Although he missed a game due to injury, he still led the Rebels in receiving yards (985) and receiving touchdowns (8), instantly becoming one of quarterback Jaxson Dart's favorite targets in the passing game.
With a year of SEC experience under his belt, Harris is even more eager to see what this season has in store.
"I'm super excited to play for [Kiffin]," Harris said. "He's a great coach and constantly giving me points and tips as a receiver. Just super excited to play for him again."
Harris will be joined by other talented names in the receiver room this season, notably returner Jordan Watkins and South Carolina transfer Juice Wells. Lane Kiffin may be innovative in his offensive schemes, but it comes easily when he appears to have this many weapons at his disposal.
Harris and the Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.