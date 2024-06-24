Could Ole Miss' Juice Wells Be Among Most Explosive Wideouts in the Country?
Juice Wells was a huge get for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels this offseason as he was one of the SEC's best wide receivers in 2022 after a breakout campaign with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Rebels' wide receiver room was already loaded with Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins plus some younger guys who have flashed at times, but getting Wells meant you have another experienced player who is ready to take his game to the next level, if he has an eye-opening 2024 campaign.
Last week, Trevor Sikkema and Connor Roger covered the top wide receivers for the 2025 NFL Draft on NFL Stock Exchange, and Wells was one of the players highlighted. In reality, it was Sikkema who is most enamored with the ability from the new Rebels wideout.
"The second the ball gets into his hands, his first step is explosive," Sikkema said. "Whether it is for yards after catch or whether he is getting off the line of scrimmage and up the field, that first step is difference-making. His explosiveness is for real.
"He's got shades of Dez Bryant to him. He is just a beast when that ball is in the air, getting yards after the catch, exploding off the line of scrimmage. Dez was a lot bigger than him...but that's the style of player that we're talking about here."
Wells had an interesting journey after being under-recruited coming out of high school. He eventually went to James Madison and then took his talents to Columbia, S.C. where the whole country took notice. He did not see the field much in 2023 due to injury, but Ole Miss is hoping that his addition to the roster in Oxford can help boost an already-potent air game.
During the segment on Wells, the hosts talked about how comfortable he is in contested, jump-ball situations, and for anyone who followed the Cowboys in 2010 knows when the ball was in the air, there was a good chance Dez Bryant was coming down with it.
With the combination of explosiveness, good size and the ability to high-point the football, Wells is primed for another monster year in 2024. He accumulated over 900 yards receiving in 2022, and it's not too far of a stretch to say he could match or surpass that number this fall.
With Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins by Wells' side, defenses will have to pick their poison when it comes to the Ole Miss passing attack.