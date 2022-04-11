Dan Orlovsky: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral 'Athletic R-P-O Wizard'

ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky gives an analysis of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

We are less than three weeks away from the 2022 NFL Draft and rumors about which player is going where are spreading like wildfire.

We have reached the period of the offseason where prospects either see their draft stock soar or fizzle out. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's name has been thrown around in recent weeks regarding his ankle injury and ability to adjust to the pros.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral © Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

Corral is expected to be one of the first signal-callers taken in the NFL draft and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky broke down Corral's abilities on NFL Live Monday morning explaining why quarterback needy-teams should bet on Corral.

Orlovsky explains how the R-P-O, run-pass-option, is a key part of Corral's game:

"Three letters have been synonymous with Corral's success as a Rebel, R-P-O, the run-pass-option," said Orlovsky. "24 percent of Corral's dropbacks last season were on that run-pass-option, that was the highest rate among qualified Power 5 quarterbacks. Corral didn't throw a single interception when running that R-P-O last year."

Orlovsky also broke down how effective Corral was when throwing the deep ball:

"[Corral] could also go deep when he needed to," Orlovsky said. "When he did look downfield, Corral was often waiting on a double-move from his target. He had the fourth-most passing yards in the FBS on double-move routes, averaging more than 20 yards per attempt on those throws."

Orlovsky then posted another tweet later breaking down Corral's film from the Alabama game in 2021.

Orlovsky describes this play from Corral as an 'uncoachable play' due to his talent and athleticism.

"Corral has proven to be aggressive and fearless in the passing game," said Orlovsky. "Both of those traits are absolutely critical for a quarterback to have success in the NFL."

It is safe to assume that if Dan Orlovsky was a general manager in the NFL, he would be making Corral his QB1 when the NFL Draft rolls around.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.