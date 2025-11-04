ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. The Citadel Bulldogs in Week 11
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a Week 11 matchup against The Citadel Bulldogs as the program looks to remain hot in 2025.
Following a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks, Lane Kiffin and Co. enter Week 11 with an 8-1 record, but the program is remaining dialed in on the task at hand.
“I really hadn’t thought much about that. This isn’t coach speak. I really don’t, because it’s still so early and so much left to play,” Kiffin said of College Football Playoff conversations.
“I hadn’t thought about that, but probably that would be the part I’d look less about where we are and more of that just to see, OK, are they actually going to pay as much attention that we were told they are going to now?"
Now, heading into Week 11, The Citadel will present a unique challenge, but No. 7 Ole Miss enters the matchup as significant favorites.
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. Citadel Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 12 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 8-1 (5-1 SEC)
The Citadel Bulldogs Record: 4-5
The ESPN FPI Pick: Rebels Dominate in Oxford
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the No. 7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels have a 99.0 percent chance of walking out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with a victory.
The ESPN FPI gives The Citadel a minuscule 1.0 percent chance to shock the college football world an upset a Top-10 opponent in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Don't Take The Citadel Lightly
"Big challenge issued this morning to get better this week. We’ve gotten better in some areas the last couple weeks. Talked about really focusing on ourselves with walk-through today. Two really physical practices the next two days to improve.
"We’ve got a lot to work on. Gave up an explosive play and a couple other passes that [South Carolina] missed that were open. We had a really poor day in the red zone and third down. So, plenty to work on.
"These guys are a very disciplined team. They make you be really accountable on defense with an unusual system that we’re not used to. Really trying to focus on really getting better and improving and maybe looking at different ideas, too."
