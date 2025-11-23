ESPN Insider Reveals Florida Gators Job Could Be Better Than LSU For Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss awaits a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin as the Rebels' decision-maker weighs his options with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
In what has emerged as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" during the coaching carousel this cycle, Ole Miss continues swinging for the fences in order to retain the program's shot-caller.
But LSU and Florida have quickly become threats to steal him out of Oxford.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
As LSU and Florida look to steal him away from Ole Miss, ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes one job is better than the other.
Paul Finebaum's Take:
“The conventional wisdom as of Sunday morning is LSU. I will disagree,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I think Florida right now is riper. Because the fact that Florida looks so bad last night to me, makes that job a little bit easier than LSU, who ran out a pretty good coach.
"I don’t think Billy Napier … he may be a good coach somewhere, but he wasn’t a good coach in Florida. I mean, Kelly was good, maybe not great, but LSU had everything on its shelf this year to win a title, and they just couldn’t get it done. So I would gravitate toward Florida a little bit.”
“And you mentioned a name earlier, who I think is the most important name in all this, is not Lane Kiffin, it’s Layla Kiffin,” Finebaum said. “And (I’m trying) not to sound (like) TMZ here, but Layla and Lane Kiffin broke up years ago because Lane was Lane. He did his own thing, and he had some disregard for everyone, including his own wife and family.
"And he sobered up a couple of years ago. He’s been very public about that, and since then, he has brought his family finally back into the loop. So I think this is a family decision. It isn’t a Lane Kiffin decision, and that’s why it was important for Layla Kiffin to go to Florida, where her father played, and where there are some roots, and to go to Louisiana.”
“And I think this is as much about Knox Kiffin’s senior year, next year, as it is about what Lane Kiffin does, but also when Lane Kiffin went to Ole Miss, in my mind, he went there as a stepping stone,” Finebaum said.
“It turned into a much better job, because three years ago he forced their hand and they finally gave it up. They finally came in. So as of now, it looks like it could win a national championship. But does Lane Kiffin believe in them as much as I think some people outside do?”
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.