Collin Morikawa Says Back Feels ‘Positive,’ Eyes Return Ahead of Masters

Collin Morikawa has targeted a return date.

The two-time major champion told ESPN’s Marty Smith that he’s planning to play next week’s Valero Texas Open, one week before the Masters, after a back injury caused him to withdraw from the Players Championship.

Morikawa’s back “feels really positive,” according to Smith.

After his opening hole at the Players two weeks ago, Morikawa took a full practice swing and tweaked his back. Moments later, the 29-year-old decided he could not continue.

“I felt fine in warm-up,” Morikawa said afterward. “Like nothing’s been any signs of back problems. And teed it up on 11, and took one practice swing, and I just knew it was gone. Like I just had the feeling before when it’s happened. And I just, I can’t swing through it. Trust me, I would play if I could. It’s just the worst thing in the world.”

The world’s eighth-ranked player, Morikawa won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his first PGA Tour win since 2023. In five starts this season, he has three top 10s, including a solo fifth-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Morikawa is also part of TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club, which won the league’s Season 2 championship on Tuesday, beating Tiger Woods’s Jupiter Links. Morikawa, however, did not participate in any of the matches following his injury.

As Morikawa looks ahead to the Masters, he has six career starts at Augusta National Golf Club, with five consecutive top 20s. His best finish was a T3 in 2024, amid a stretch of three straight top 10s.

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