'Day-by-Day' Mindset is Important For Ole Miss RB Henry Parrish Jr.
Running back Henry Parrish Jr. once again played a big part in an Ole Miss Rebels win over the weekend, putting up 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on an average of 6.4 yards per carry.
Parrish has seemingly turned into the Rebels' every-down back in the early portions of this season, but he doesn't take all the credit for himself. After the 40-6 win over Wake Forest, he stated that he is living in the moment and reaps a lot of benefit from the performance of his line up front.
"Taking it day-by-day, and at practice, one play at a time," Parrish said. "Just being where my feet are. That's it really.
"Got to give a big shoutout to the o-line. They do a lot for us behind closed doors. You've just got to keep going forward. Go 1-0 every day, that's the motto, that's the mindset. Just got to keep chopping."
Parrish isn't the only Rebel rusher who has adopted an aggressive mentality this season. Quarterback Jaxson Dart once again showed a desire to get his nose dirty and not shy away from contact on Saturday, especially during a 13-yard touchdown run in the second half.
"That's awesome, especially because he's a quarterback," Parrish said. "You normally see quarterbacks around the country sliding, but Jaxson Dart's got a different mentality. It just carries over into the game."
Even with an aggressive mindset, taking reps "day-by-day" is probably a wise strategy for Parrish, considering there are capable backs behind him on the roster. Ulysses Bentley IV, Matt Jones and Rashad Amos have all gotten some playing time this season, but they have not neared the number of snaps that Parrish has seen.
If he takes a day off, there are carriers who could take some of those snaps, but so far, he hasn't shown any sign of slacking. Through three games, Parrish has accumulated 338 rushing yards and six touchdowns, good for an average of 112.67 yards per game.
Ole Miss' passing game may draw the headlines, but Parrish's impact on the offense has become a large part of the unit's success in the early portions of the season. He will get his next chance to showcase his abilities on Saturday when Ole Miss plays host to Georgia Southern.