Ole Miss Overcomes Penalty Issues, Dominates Wake Forest to Remain Undefeated
Despite committing 11 penalties for 114 yards on Saturday night, the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels dominated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 40-6 in Week 3 to remain undefeated on the year.
The Rebels (3-0) struck first on a 25-yard score from running back Henry Parrish Jr., part of a five-play drive that lasted less than two minutes to open the game. That was part of a two touchdown night for Parrish who finished the game with 148 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Jaxson Dart also had a strong night despite throwing his first interception of the year in the third quarter. He was responsible for two passing scores (including a 75-yarder to Jordan Watkins in the first quarter) and a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Dart finished the night with 377 yards through the air. Wide receiver Juice Wells was responsible for hauling in Dart's other touchdown pass of the night, a one-handed grab that came in the fourth quarter.
One of the biggest stories of the night was Ole Miss' sloppy play, especially in the penalty department. Despite giving up some free yards to the Demon Deacons, the Rebels' red zone defense was able to hold firm and keep Wake Forest out of the end zone on Saturday. Ole Miss has still yet to allow a touchdown through three weeks of the 2024 campaign.
As a defense, the Rebels allowed 311 total yards (265 passing) in the win. They also forced two turnovers late in the second half.
Ole Miss will now turn the page to its final non-conference game of the year next week when it plays host to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Kickoff in that game is set for 6:45 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.