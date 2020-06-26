The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Derrick Nix Talks the Transition from Running Backs to Receivers Coach

Nate Gabler

Derrick Nix was a running backs coach at Ole Miss for 12 years.

Arriving in Oxford in 2008, Nix has survived three sets of head coaching staff turnover. Through that whole time, he had always coached running backs. 

Until now. Now, on his fourth Rebel coaching staff, Nix is making a transition. He's now coaching wide receivers. 

"Growth doesn't happen in comfort. You're real comfortable doing running backs. You know it like the back of your hand and you played it. For this opportunity to come up like it did, and to do it at Ole Miss," Nix said on this week's RebTalk. "To me, this is just the evolution of it all. Moving on to another spot, I'll bring a lot of my football knowledge to the receiving room as well as learning a lot of what they do day in and day out."

It's not that he's only ever coached running backs. It's just that it's what he's done every year since 2004. As a graduate assistant, Nix coached tight ends and defensive backs. 

He then coached three years at Arizona and one at New Mexico, all at the running back spot, before showing up to Oxford in 2008.

But Nix is clearly looking forward to the change. And he's excited about the opportunities his new room will see in the new-look Ole Miss offense. 

"I'm really excited overall about the opportunity. I'm loving the offense that we have here, with coach (Jeff Lebby)," Nix said. "I think it's going to be very wide receiver friendly and put them in a position where they can have an opportunity to make plays and effect the game. That's got them really fired up as well, working a little bit harder and staying a little bit more focused."

He'll inherit a room that may have some talent, but outside of Elijah Moore is very unpolished and unheralded. 

Moore, coming off a All-SEC Third Team season, lead the team in receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns last year. Everyone else has the skills but simply haven't produced. 

Now a senior, Braylon Sanders was a former four-star recruit who has never caught more than 16 balls in a season. Then there's a trio of sophomores that were four star recruits – Jonathan Mingo, Demarcus Gregory and Dannis Jackson – that really need to make second year leaps.  

Nix will have to do his best to draw more out of this group than the staff one year ago did. 

More from The Grove Report:

WATCH: Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis Address MS Legislature Regarding State Flag

Rebel Football Lands Two Key Transfers in Two Days

Five Schools in Strong Pursuit of Quarterback Arch Manning

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Blake Hinson Transferred Because of the Mississippi State Flag

Ole Miss forward Blake Hinson entered the transfer portal earlier this month, eventually landing at Iowa State. According to a report, he apparently left Ole Miss basketball because of the Mississippi State flag.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin, Kermit Davis Address MS Legislature Over State Flag

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and head basketball coach Kermit Davis were part of a large contingent addressing Mississippi Legislature over the change of the State flag. See what they said here.

Nate Gabler

Follow Live: Ole Miss Coaches Lobbying For State Flag Change in Jackson

A contingent of Ole Miss coaches are in Jackson, Miss. today lobbying the state for a change in the flag. Follow along here for social media updates.

Nate Gabler

The Altered Ole Miss Academic Calendar Could Effect the Sports Calendar

With the University of Mississippi announcing on Wednesday that they'd be truncating the fall academic calendar, the sports calendar may be impacted.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin to Lobby Mississippi Legislature for Change of the State Flag

Various leaders from across Ole Miss and Mississippi State athletics have been outspoken over the past week, pushing for a change in the Mississippi State flag.It's now Lane Kiffin's turn.

Nate Gabler

Whose Ole Miss Football Number will be Retired Next?

Ole Miss announced on Monday it is retiring Eli Manning’s No. 10. So who could be the next Rebel to see their number retired?

bsrippee

Ole Miss Baseball Lands One of the Top Hitters in the 2022 Class

Roman Anthony, one of the top high school baseball players in the class of 2022 has committed to Ole Miss Baseball.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Adds Another Transfer Defender, Jacob Springer of Navy

For the second time in two days, Ole Miss football has landed a transfer on the defensive side of the football. This time, it's Navy transfer Jacob Springer.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Lands Transfer DL from Canada, Immediately Eligible

Ole Miss has added another member to their defensive line, adding Canadian transfer Tavius Robinson who will be eligible to play right away.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: The Biggest Changes on Defense Heading into 2020

As we begin walking towards and previewing the upcoming 2020 season, Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together to take a look at each team in the conference's biggest change on the defensive side of the ball.

Nate Gabler