Ole Miss Adds Another Transfer Defender, Jacob Springer of Navy

For the second time in two days, Ole Miss football has landed a transfer on the defensive side of the football.

Jacob Springer, a hybrid linebacker and safety, committed to Ole Miss on Tuesday night via Instagram. He chose the Rebels over interest from Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan and others.

A Missouri native, Springer was a two-star rated wide receiver coming out of high school in 2017. He quickly made a switch to defense, where he started the past two seasons for the Midshipmen.

Navy Midshipmen linebacker Jacob Springer (1) reacts after a play against South Florida Bulls wide receiver Eddie McDoom (13) during the first half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

His numbers are all over the board, standard for a player in that box-safety mold at 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds. In two seasons as a starter, he amassed 102 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. As a junior last year, he was named Second Team All-AAC in a year where he lead the team with 16 tackles for loss.

Unlike the transfer of defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, who the Rebels snagged on Monday, Springer will likely have to use a redshirt year in 2020 and sit out the season. He has two remaining years of eligibility.

