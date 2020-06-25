Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and head basketball coach Kermit Davis were part of a large contingent on Thursday lobbying Mississippi Legislature to change the State's flag.

Above is some video obtained, courtesy of WAPT News in Jackson, of Kiffin's message. Below is the message from Kermit Davis. For more information on what they are fighting for, see our earlier story on the issue.

