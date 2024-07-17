Despite 'Childish' Social Media Posts, Jeff Lebby Respects Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin
The Egg Bowl has an added level of intrigue in 2024.
Former Ole Miss Rebels offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is now the head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and he will face off against his former boss in Lane Kiffin this November. That inevitably leads to some questions about their relationship, and Lebby provided some interesting responses at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
Since Lebby was hired at Mississippi State, Kiffin has made jabs at him on social media, including reposting a meme in November that showed Kiffin carrying Lebby on his shoulders in a father-and-child reference. The Ole Miss coach also responded to a video of himself from 2020 where he was carrying some extra weight, and the explanation he provided was that he was spending time with Lebby.
State's coach was asked about Kiffin's social media jabs on Wednesday, and he gave an interesting answer.
"Little childish," Lebby said, per The Clarion Ledger. "But that doesn't mean I don't respect him."
Lebby was on Kiffin's staff in both 2020 and 2021, helping lead the Rebels to a 10-win season and a Sugar Bowl berth in the latter of those seasons. He then took the offensive coordinator job at his alma mater (Oklahoma) before accepting Mississippi State's head coaching position this offseason.
Despite what Lebby views as "childish" antics on Kiffin's part, that hasn't changed what he states is still a positive opinion of Ole Miss' coach.
"Respect the heck out of who he is, what he's done, the job he's done and the energy that he's created up the road," Lebby said. "There's no doubt about it. Respect the heck out of what he's done."
While at the podium in the big room at media days, Lebby was also asked about Kiffin's social media presence, but he focused more on what he learned during his time at Ole Miss that could help him as the head coach of the Bulldogs.
"Yeah, a ton of respect for Lane and what he's done, the energy he's created," Lebby said. "I'm not going to talk a ton about the social presence. I'll let him continue to tend to that game.
"But again, my time there created an experience for me that gives me the opportunity to hopefully be able to create advantage, and that's what it's all about for Mississippi State."
This year's Egg Bowl has moved off of Thanksgiving Day, claiming an afternoon slot on Black Friday instead. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the annual rivalry game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC.