Ole Miss Opens as Massive Favorite in Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State
The opening of the college football season is still about two months away, so that means the annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State is even further out. That hasn't stopped Vegas, however.
According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Circa Sports released early lines for its "Games of the Year" on Saturday, and the Rebels were featured in numerous of the contests, including being listed as a 19-point favorite over the Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl. Other listings by the sportsbook had Ole Miss as a three-point underdog against LSU, a seven-point underdog against Georgia and a five-point favorite over Oklahoma.
The Rebels' games against Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Georgia will all come within the confines of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford while Ole Miss will travel to Baton Rouge to face LSU.
This year's Egg Bowl will mark the first between Lane Kiffin and Jeff Lebby as the programs' head coaches. Lebby served as Kiffin's offensive coordinator at Ole Miss in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, helping pilot the Rebels to a 10-win season and Sugar Bowl berth in his final year.
Since Kiffin's arrival in Oxford prior to the 2020 season, the Rebels are 3-1 against the Bulldogs with the lone loss coming at home in the 2022 season. Last year, Ole Miss claimed a 17-7 win over State in Starkville for its 10th win of the season, going on to claim win No. 11 in the Peach Bowl against Penn State.
This year's Egg Bowl is moving off of its previous slate on Thanksgiving Day and will be held on Black Friday in Oxford. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ABC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
