Skip to main content

QB Matt Corral Closes Out the First Round in Latest NFL Network Mock Draft

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is drafted with the 32nd overall pick in new mock draft.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network released a new mock draft that is predicting former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to be the final pick of the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This comes a day after Corral went on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Manning family and his NFL future.

In the latest NFL Network mock draft, Corral is selected by the Detroit Lions with the 32nd overall pick.

Matt Corral 4

Matt Corral

This is what NFL Network said about Detroit drafting Corral at the end of the first round:

I was leaning toward projecting Georgia LB Nakobe Dean to the Lions here (he would make a dandy addition), but we've seen a QB come off the board 32nd overall twice over the last several years (Lamar Jackson, 2018; Teddy Bridgewater, 2014). With the Lions still making up their minds about incumbent QB Jared Goff's long-term future, this tough, gritty, quick decision-maker is in play. Corral might be my favorite QB in the class because of his overall playmaking ability. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Drafting the Ventura, Calif., native with their second first-round pick would secure the fifth-year option for Corral's rookie contract, meaning Corral can take a year to develop and adjust to the NFL while Lions quarterback Jared Goff starts in his stead. 

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

This is not the first mock draft that has predicted Corral to Detroit at 32nd overall, either. ESPN released a mock draft in March that had Corral falling to Detroit.

Corral being selected at the end of the first round is the popular choice in most mock drafts, but do not be surprised if he sneaks into the top 10. Corral was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft.

Matt Corral 19

Matt Corral

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Matt Corral 7
Football

QB Matt Corral Closes Out the First Round in Latest NFL Network Mock Draft

By Ben King17 seconds ago
braDEN GRAHAM
Recruiting

Rebel QB Target Graham Says Charlie Weis Jr. 'Has Lots of Wisdom'

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
diamond 1
Baseball

No. 9 Ole Miss Faces No. 18 Southern Miss at Neutral Site for Midweek Tilt

By John Macon Gillespie5 hours ago
USATSI_13897502
Football

A.J. Brown Trade: Could Former Rebel Be On The Move?

By The Grove Report StaffApr 4, 2022
Matt Corral
Football

Matt Corral Falls Out of First Round in Latest Pro Football Focus Mock Draft

By Ben KingApr 4, 2022
Chaton Mobley
Football

Transfer LB Chaton Mobley Adds Rebel Offer, Plans Visit

By The Grove Report StaffApr 4, 2022
Matt Corral 13
Football

Matt Corral Talks 'Inspirational' Influence of Manning Family During Ole Miss Career

By John Macon GillespieApr 4, 2022
Madden Sanker
Recruiting

Rebels Make the Cut for OL Madden Sanker

By The Grove Report StaffApr 4, 2022