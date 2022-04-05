QB Matt Corral Closes Out the First Round in Latest NFL Network Mock Draft

Former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is drafted with the 32nd overall pick in new mock draft.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network released a new mock draft that is predicting former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral to be the final pick of the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

This comes a day after Corral went on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Manning family and his NFL future.

In the latest NFL Network mock draft, Corral is selected by the Detroit Lions with the 32nd overall pick.

This is what NFL Network said about Detroit drafting Corral at the end of the first round:

I was leaning toward projecting Georgia LB Nakobe Dean to the Lions here (he would make a dandy addition), but we've seen a QB come off the board 32nd overall twice over the last several years (Lamar Jackson, 2018; Teddy Bridgewater, 2014). With the Lions still making up their minds about incumbent QB Jared Goff's long-term future, this tough, gritty, quick decision-maker is in play. Corral might be my favorite QB in the class because of his overall playmaking ability.

Drafting the Ventura, Calif., native with their second first-round pick would secure the fifth-year option for Corral's rookie contract, meaning Corral can take a year to develop and adjust to the NFL while Lions quarterback Jared Goff starts in his stead.

This is not the first mock draft that has predicted Corral to Detroit at 32nd overall, either. ESPN released a mock draft in March that had Corral falling to Detroit.

Corral being selected at the end of the first round is the popular choice in most mock drafts, but do not be surprised if he sneaks into the top 10. Corral was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Seahawks in a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft.

