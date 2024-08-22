Does Ole Miss Have the Deepest Roster in College Football? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the roster that Lane Kiffin has assembled over four years for the Rebels, and that roster is starting to get attention from the NFL through the Senior Bowl. Ole Miss has more players on the Senior Bowl watch list than any other school, and Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Walter Nolen headline the players being watched by the NFL this year.
The question for Lane Kiffin and Pete Golding this season will be if this talented roster is good enough and deep enough to win a title. When you look at teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns, you see that there are plenty of other teams deep enough to make a run as well.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about how all of this can go wrong for Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin in 2024 and look at "red flags" for the season. What are the things that the fanbase needs to look out for, and how can all of this go sideways on the Rebels?
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Factor Meals
Head to Factormeals.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. As playoffs wind down, the sports stop sporting like we want them to. But this summer, FanDuel is hooking up ALL CUSTOMERS with a boost or a bonus, DAILY! That’s right, there’s something for everyone, every day, all summer long! Visit FANDUEL.COM and add a big win to your summer bucket list!
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html