Ole Miss Football Receives Stunning News Amid Return of Talented Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Izaiah Hartrup will return to Oxford for the 2026 season after receiving a seventh season of eligibility, according to multiple reports.

Hartrup will suit up for the Rebels in what will be his third consecutive season in an Ole Miss uniform after being granted a seventh season.

The 6-foot, 180 pounder played four seasons with Southern Illinois prior to his time with the Ole Miss Rebels where he suited up in 37 total games with 26 starts. He ended his SIU career with 101 receptions for 1,319 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hartrup handled business in 2023 where he navigated his best season with 51 catches for 706 yards and six touchdowns.

Across the 2025 season with the Ole Miss Rebels, Hartrup hauled in three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown where he spent most of his time was spent on special teams as kick returner.

Izaiah Hartrup will play a seventh season of college football with Ole Miss in 2026. Backup receiver who caught a touchdown and was also one of Ole Miss’ primary kick returners in 2025 https://t.co/uKL6zlj10P — Tyler Komis (@TylerKomis) February 17, 2026

Now, heading into the 2026 season, Hartrup's role remains to be seen with the program retooling the wide receiver room with a myriad of star-studded additions.

Potential Depth Chart: Wide Receiver Edition

WR1: Deuce Alexander, Caleb Cunningham, Samari Reed

WR2: Darrell Gill, Horatio Fields OR Isaiah Spencer, Dillon Alfred

WR3: Johntay Cook, Traylon Ray, Cameron Miller

Ole Miss could roll out a starting unit of Deuce Alexander, Darrell Gill, and Johntay Cook in 2026 with the dynamic trio having an opportunity to shine for Pete Golding and Co.

Now, as Ole Miss navigates the return of Hartrup, his role will be one that will be fascinating the watch unfold.

The Headliner: Darrell Gill Jr.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

