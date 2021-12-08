Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Ole Miss' Drummond Heads to Mobile for Senior Bowl

    Donatario Drummond will wear the Ole Miss helmet one more time
    Dontario Drummond has been the go-to target for Matt Corral all season long at Ole Miss. He now will have the chance to be the go-to wide receiver in Mobile for several QBs looking to boost their NFL Draft stock. 

    Drummond was invited to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl on Wednesday. The game will be played on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Ala. 

    As the starting receiver of Ole Miss, Drummond remained the most consistent when healthy on the field. He tallied 67 catches for 924 yards and scored eight touchdowns through 11 games. 

    The 6-foot-1 receiver could be a name to watch for in the later rounds for now. Teams are always hopeful in looking for talent that can flourish as a Day 3 selection in the draft, meaning a chance to play in an all-star game of college football would be beneficial for Drummond's draft stock. 

    Corral, who also is expected to turn pro following his announcement last month, posted a congratulations on Twitter to his favorite target. The Rebels Twitter account also posted a congratulations. 

    Several other top SEC draft prospects have been confirmed for the 2022 Senior Bowl, including Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary, Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones, Alabama running back Brian Robinson, LSU linebacker Damone Clark, Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, and Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal. 

    Currently, Drummond is the only Rebels player to receive an invitation. 

    Ole Miss' Drummond Heads to Mobile for Senior Bowl

