November 20, 2021
Matt Corral Announces Saturday Is His Final Home Game, Implies He’s NFL-Bound

The Ole Miss quarterback has thrown for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He's also rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Author:

One of the best quarterbacks in Ole Miss history is nearing the end of his stint in Oxford. Star signal-caller Matt Corral announced late Friday night that Saturday's contest against Vanderbilt will be his final home game.

Corral, who is likely headed towards being a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, has one year of eligibility left given rule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he implied he'll be forgoing that season to enter the professional ranks next year.

Corral announced the news in an incredibly emotional post on both Twitter and Instagram. He praised his coaching staff, his teammates and the program's fan base in the long, heartfelt note.

He was named the starting signal-caller for the program back in 2019 but didn't really start to flourish until the 2020 campaign. This year, his stats are off the charts. He's thrown for 2,774 yards and 17 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He's also rushed for 523 yards and 10 touchdowns. In the process, he has led Ole Miss to an 8-2 record and the No. 12 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

If the team can win its final two games—at home against Vanderbilt and on the road against rival Mississippi State—it will finish in second place in the SEC West behind only Alabama. It'd be quite a way for Corral to end his collegiate career.

