Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discuss roster construction in the offseason

Publish date:

NFL Draft Profile: Dontario Drummond, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

NFL draft profile scouting report for Ole Miss wide receiver, Dontario Drummond
Author:
i (3)
145

#11
Pos: WR
Ht: 6010
Wt: 220
DOB: 8/22/97
Eligible: 2022
Laurel, MS
Laurel High School

Dontario Drummond
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Wide receiver with very good size who frequently aligns in the slot and even at F tight end. Drummond shows good, reliable hands making him a possession receiver who can hang on through contact, pluck off-target passes and accelerate through the catch. A tough receiver, Drummond is willing to go over the middle and take a hit. He is a good route runner who pays attention to detail when setting up defenders and getting sharply in and out of his breaks. Above-average hip sink and suddenness, allow him to separate on in-breaking routes against off coverage. After the catch, Drummond is strong, dragging defenders for extra yards and displaying good contact balance to stay on his feet. He is often asked to make key blocks at the second level.

Cons:

Leinweber: Poor speed limits Drummond in all phases of his game as he does not threaten vertically, preventing him from stressing off coverage defenders. He does not separate on crossing routes on verticals downfield. In and out of his breaks, he lacks the explosiveness to maintain separation. Drummond plays with low effort when the play is going away from his side and shows below-average effort and locating as a blocker. His technique against press is poor, causing him to get clamped. He is unable to adapt his routes when defensive backs cut them off. In space, Drummond will not make opponents miss.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big wideout with good hands who is tough and strong after the catch and plays with below-average effort. Drummond is a good route runner who gets in and out of his breaks sharply. Poor speed and explosiveness limit his game in all phases as he has no vertical threat and is unable to maintain separation. Drummond projects as a camp wideout who is reliable catching the ball. Due to his lack of athleticism, it is unlikely that he can make a roster as a possession receiver, as his special teams impact will be minimal. 

Read More

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big receiver with good hands and poor speed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.3 / 6.0

#11
Pos: WR
Ht: 6010
Wt: 220
DOB: 8/22/97
Eligible: 2022
Laurel, MS
Laurel High School

Dontario Drummond
Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Wide receiver with very good size who frequently aligns in the slot and even at F tight end. Drummond shows good, reliable hands making him a possession receiver who can hang on through contact, pluck off-target passes and accelerate through the catch. A tough receiver, Drummond is willing to go over the middle and take a hit. He is a good route runner who pays attention to detail when setting up defenders and getting sharply in and out of his breaks. Above-average hip sink and suddenness, allow him to separate on in-breaking routes against off coverage. After the catch, Drummond is strong, dragging defenders for extra yards and displaying good contact balance to stay on his feet. He is often asked to make key blocks at the second level.

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to NFL Draft Bible Content

USATSI_14920618
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Chauncey Manac, Defensive End, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

10 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15274684
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Qwuantrezz Knight, Safety, UCLA Bruins

10 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17072373
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dontario Drummond, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

10 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17061906
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Channing Tindall, Linebacker, Georgia Bulldogs

10 seconds ago
Member Exclusive
Breece Hall
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Prospects on the Rise this Week

1 hour ago
odafe oweh vs browns
NFL

NFL: Rookies Highlight in Week 12

2 hours ago
Isaiah Pacheco
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Rutgers RB Intends to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft

12 hours ago
NFL DRAFT BIBLE (2)
Prospect Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Rankings: Prospect Big Board and Profiles

20 hours ago
Aidan Hutchinson
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Harbaugh - “Hutchinson Should Be First Overall Pick”

22 hours ago