NFL Draft Profile: Dontario Drummond, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss Rebels

#11

Pos: WR

Ht: 6010

Wt: 220

DOB: 8/22/97

Eligible: 2022

Laurel, MS

Laurel High School

Dontario Drummond

Ole Miss Rebels

Pros:

Leinweber: Wide receiver with very good size who frequently aligns in the slot and even at F tight end. Drummond shows good, reliable hands making him a possession receiver who can hang on through contact, pluck off-target passes and accelerate through the catch. A tough receiver, Drummond is willing to go over the middle and take a hit. He is a good route runner who pays attention to detail when setting up defenders and getting sharply in and out of his breaks. Above-average hip sink and suddenness, allow him to separate on in-breaking routes against off coverage. After the catch, Drummond is strong, dragging defenders for extra yards and displaying good contact balance to stay on his feet. He is often asked to make key blocks at the second level.

Cons:

Leinweber: Poor speed limits Drummond in all phases of his game as he does not threaten vertically, preventing him from stressing off coverage defenders. He does not separate on crossing routes on verticals downfield. In and out of his breaks, he lacks the explosiveness to maintain separation. Drummond plays with low effort when the play is going away from his side and shows below-average effort and locating as a blocker. His technique against press is poor, causing him to get clamped. He is unable to adapt his routes when defensive backs cut them off. In space, Drummond will not make opponents miss.

Summary:

Leinweber: Big wideout with good hands who is tough and strong after the catch and plays with below-average effort. Drummond is a good route runner who gets in and out of his breaks sharply. Poor speed and explosiveness limit his game in all phases as he has no vertical threat and is unable to maintain separation. Drummond projects as a camp wideout who is reliable catching the ball. Due to his lack of athleticism, it is unlikely that he can make a roster as a possession receiver, as his special teams impact will be minimal.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Big receiver with good hands and poor speed.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.3 / 6.0