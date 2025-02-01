Draft Analyst: 'No Doubt' Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart Had Best Week Among Senior Bowl QBs
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is one of multiple Rebels set to participate in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, and he has gained quite a lot of praise for his efforts during the week of practice leading up to the event.
This weekend, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports highlighted players who impressed and underperformed at Senior Bowl practices this week, and Dart fell into the former of those two categories. You can view an excerpt of what Wilson had to say on Dart below.
"There's no doubt Dart had the best week among the QBs here in Mobile, and his arm strength is better in person than on tape," Wilson wrote. "And he's gone a long way in solidifying himself as QB3, at least with some 80 days until the actual draft."
Wilson also wrote that he's not quite ready to say that Dart is working his way into the latter portions of the first round, but he does believe that the Senior Bowl practices highlighted enough of Dart's skills that he is definitely the third-best option at quarterback in this draft class behind Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
There are also comparisons drawn between this quarterback draft class and the one from 2022, an underwhelming NFL group that happened to include former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Another piece of that class was Kenny Pickett who was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 draft, and Wilson believes that Dart exceeds Pickett's ability in coming out of college.
The Senior Bowl is taking place on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama, where Dart is joined by other Rebels such as DL Walter Nolen, EDGE Princely Umanmielen, EDGE Jared Ivey, K Caden Davis, CB Trey Amos (withdrawn due to injury) have made the roster.
You can view the action from the contest on NFL Network.