New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Continues Impressive Preseason Stretch
Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart continues his impressive offseason for the New York Giants after being selected by the organization in April.
The first round pick turned heads in his preseason debut for the organization last week, and fast forward to Saturday night against the New York Jets, and it was another impressive day at the office,
Dart completed 14-of-16 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against the Jets with social media in a frenzy over the rookie signal-caller.
"Honestly, the third down that I had where the guy clipped my ankles, that's gonna haunt me for a little bit," Dart said at the podium when asked about his performance.
"That's kinda like, the thought that's in my head right now. But I think the most important thing was us getting the win. I want us to continue to expect these kinds of things as a team and [to] build on these moments."
Dart has developed chemistry with his teammates quickly in the Big Apple while also gaining trust within the coaching staff.
On Saturday, he reiterated that the belief in his teammates has helped his early success,
"I think the first thing it starts off with is, obviously, the guys I'm out there on the field with," Dart explained. "And then my coaches putting me in a really good situation to succeed. There's a lot of conversations—like I think it's really unique when ... like rookies being able to have input to the coaches, that's not like, very common at times.
"And I think that our relationship from a player to coaches has been top notch since I got here. They put me in good situations, they let me express the things that I like, that I feel confident in running, and then the tempo drives. I felt confident in that."
Despite Dart's strong start to his NFL career, Giants head coach Brian Daboll reiterated that veteran Russell Wilson is the starter for the organization.
Brian Daboll's Take: Dart Will Continue Developing
“Russ is our starter and we’re going to keep developing Jaxson,” Daboll said. “Jaxson’s just got to continue to work to get better, and we’ve got to help him get better. . . .
"What we’re trying to do is help Jaxson be the best quarterback he can be. Just like all the quarterbacks. Just like every player on the team.”
The Giants will return to action on Thursday night against the New England Patriots in what will be Dart's final preseason game ahead of his rookie campaign.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.