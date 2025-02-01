How To Watch: Multiple Ole Miss Rebels Set to Play in Reese's Senior Bowl
The football season has come to a close for the Ole Miss Rebels, but the team has multiple players who will be suiting up in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon with hopes of wooing NFL scouts in attendance.
Ole Miss had six players make the Senior Bowl roster this year (although cornerback Trey Amos withdrew due to injury). Quarterback Jaxson Dart, defensive lineman Walter Nolen, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, edge rusher Jared Ivey and kicker Caden Davis are the other names who made the cut for the Rebels.
Of these players, Dart has drawn some of the highest praise from analysts during practice this week, including compliments from broadcaster Louis Riddick on an episode of The Paul Finebaum Show.
"Jaxson is talented enough to do all the things they ask him to do at the NFL level, and he has enough mental horsepower to be able to absorb all this information and use it in real time," Riddick said. "It's getting better and better and better.
"When it's clean, when he's sure what the call is, and everyone's doing their job, you see him do the kind of things you saw him do at Ole Miss and why he's the all-time passing leader in Ole Miss history."
On Saturday, these players get the chance to improve their draft stock as they have done all week in practice leading up to the event. Here's how you can watch the Senior Bowl and the participating Rebels.
WHAT: 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl
OLE MISS ROSTER MEMBERS: QB Jaxson Dart, DL Walter Nolen, EDGE Princely Umanmielen, EDGE Jared Ivey, K Caden Davis, CB Trey Amos (withdrawn)
WHEN: Feb. 1 -- 1:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Hancock Whitney Stadium (University of South Alabama) -- Mobile, Ala.
TV: NFL Network