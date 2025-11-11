ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Florida Gators in Week 12
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-0 SEC) will return to action at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against the Florida Gators.
In a matchup that is generating significant buzz, Lane Kiffin and Co. will gear up for an SEC foe looking to spoil their College Football Playoff hopes in Oxford.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Now, with game day inching closer in Oxford, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed a prediction for the SEC showdown at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12cEdition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -15.5 (-110)
- Florida: +15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -780
- Florida: +530
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 15.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, the Ole Miss Rebels have a 81.2 percent chance to walk out of Vaugh-Hemingway Stadium with a 9-1 record and make a statement in Oxford.
On the other side, the Florida Gators have a 18.9 percent chance to pull off the significant upset and spoil Ole Miss' chances at a College Football Playoff berth.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Florida Will Remain Loyal Despite Coaching Search
“I don’t think so. I think that people run pretty true to their schools when it comes to cheering for the game," Kiffin said when asked if he thought Florida would cheer for him. "Yeah, I don’t read all that stuff.
"Somebody was saying that today. One of our student assistant members explaining to me the fans going back and forth and they said, ‘I think there’s a new rivalry.’ I mean Ole Miss fans and Florida fans, they should put a steel cage somewhere and let them fight it out. Maybe halftime of the game.”
