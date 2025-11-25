ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will look to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances on Friday at Davis Wade Stadium in a matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to round out the 2025 season with an 11-1 record and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff, but the Bulldogs will have an opportunity to play spoiler in Week 14.
In a matchup that will have no shortage of drama with Kiffin's future in limbo, all eyes will be on the annual Egg Bowl between the pair of in-state rivals.
“They’ve played really consistent and they find a way to overcome adversity within the games, which is really cool because this was supposed to be a rebuilding year,” Kiffin said of his Rebels.
“This was supposed to be two returning starters and, you know, middle of the SEC year. So, pretty neat, and especially led by a quarterback that got here in the Summer and didn’t even start the beginning of the season.”
Now, with "game week" officially arriving, Kiffin and Co. will look to tune out the buzz with an opportunity to move to 11-1 and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -6.5 (-120)
- Mississippi State: +6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -245
- Mississippi State: +198
Total
- Over 62.5 (-114)
- Under 62.5 (-106)
Ole Miss is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites on the road against a struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs squad
The over/under for the matchup sits at 63.5 with the Ole Miss offense looking to wreak havoc against the Bulldogs.
The ESPN FPI Prediction:
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will have a 78.4 percent chance of marching into Starkville and earning an Egg Bowl win to move to 11-1 on the season.
On the other side, Mississippi State will have a 21.6 percent chance to pull off the upset in what may be Kiffin's final game at the helm of the Rebels program.
Kiffin and the Rebels will hit the road to Starkville on Friday with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.
