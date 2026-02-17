Ole Miss Football Receives Stunning Prediction Amid Trinidad Chambliss Offseason Win

The Ole Miss Rebels remain in headlines this offseason with the program stacking victories after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

Along with reloading the roster in Oxford, the Rebels will retain their top two offensive weapons after Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction last week following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling in Mississippi court.

In Judge Whitwell's ruling, he revealed that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State - setting the stage for the Rebels' signal-caller to be granted an injunction against the NCAA.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

"We are excited for Trinidad and grateful to Judge Whitwell for making the right decision today. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration given to this matter and for the court's recognition of the circumstances surrounding Trinidad's case," Ole Miss Athletics wrote via X.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"We believe this outcome affirms what we have maintained throughout this process that Trinidad deserves the opportunity to compete and complete his collegiate career on the field."

Along with Chambliss back in 2026, the Rebels will return All-American running back Kewan Lacy after a domiannt campaign last fall where he emerged as one of the top offensive players in the country.

Now, the preseason praise is rolling in with CBS Sports believing Ole Miss will have one of the most explosive offenses in 2026.

"With quarterback Trinidad Chambliss receiving an injunction to play a sixth season, the Rebels look like a juggernaut in 2026," CBS Sports wrote. "Auburn transfer Deuce Knight was once an insurance policy, set to take over under center if Chambliss' court challenge fell through.

"Now he'll be a luxury. Retaining college football's most potent running back also helps after Kewan Lacy stiff-armed pursuit by LSU and Kiffin to stay with the Rebels. He's a 1,400-yard rusher who scored an SEC-leading 23 touchdowns last fall."

Ole Miss will enter the 2026 season with College Football Playoff or bust expectations with Chambliss and Lacy back in Oxford along with a strong Transfer Portal Class heading to town.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: