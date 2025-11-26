ESPN Insider Believes Lane Kiffin Could Delay Decision Between Ole Miss, LSU, Florida
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will look to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances on Friday in the Rebels' Egg Bowl matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to handle business in Week 14, but the buzz surrounding the program is the future of the Rebels' shot-caller.
In what has emerged as a three-team race between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, a decision is just days away from Kiffin and his camp.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
But could Kiffin delay the decision?
The LSU Tigers have all of the momentum, as it currently stands, with a decision on Kiffin's future set to be revealed on Saturday, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes there could be a chance he delays.
Paul Finebaum's Take: Could Kiffin Delay the Decision?
“Well, it’s very difficult because we think that’s what’s going to happen,” Paul Finebaum said on Get Up. “Now, we’re also talking about Lane Kiffin here, who is one of the most difficult people in America to guess and predict accurately.
"So, that is the conventional wisdom. He’ll say something Saturday. His son has a high school football game on Friday night. So, he’ll go from his game to his son’s game.”
“But what if he doesn’t [announce]? If he doesn’t announce on Saturday, watch out,” Finebaum added. “Because then he may be waiting for other dominoes to fall. Let’s say a certain other team loses and maybe that coach goes somewhere else. You never know with Lane Kiffin.”
The "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are at an all-time high with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to retain their coveted decision-maker as the program pushes for a College Football Playoff berth.
Now, as Saturday inches closer, all eyes are on Kiffin with Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida intensifying their pursuit.
