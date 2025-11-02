ESPN Insiders Predict Ole Miss Football, BYU Cougars, Notre Dame to Reach Playoff
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10.
After coming out the gates firing on all cylinders in 2025, Kiffin and Co. now find themselves sitting with an 8-1 record heading into Week 11 with three games remaining on the docket - Citadel, Florida, and Mississippi State.
“A really good win," Kiffin said. “To win by 16 points in the SEC, it’s a really good job by the team. Our fans and our defense really showed up today. Our offense in the passing game really didn’t; we had some really bad rhythm. I did think our offensive line did some good things.
“Trinidad [Chambliss] was a little off today, and when that happens, you need to run the ball really well and play good defense. We have to finish this off and get better and play really well in the weeks to come.”
Following a chaotic Week 10 of college football, the College Football Playoff predictions are rolling out with the Ole Miss Rebels squarely in the models.
The ESPN Predictions: The Panels' Picks
Andrea Adelson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Virginia 11. Louisville 12. Memphis
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas
Bill Connelly: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Texas A&M 4. BYU 5. Alabama 6. Texas Tech 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Georgia 10. Notre Dame 11. Memphis 12. Virginia
David Hale: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. BYU 7. Ole Miss 8. Oregon 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Louisville 12. Memphis
Eli Lederman: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. BYU 8. Ole Miss 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas
Max Olson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. BYU 8. Ole Miss 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. North Texas
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Virginia 11. Notre Dame 12. Memphis
Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis
Jake Trotter: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Georgia 6. Ole Miss 7. Oregon 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis
Dave Wilson: 1. Ohio State 2. Indiana 3. Texas A&M 4. Alabama 5. Oregon 6. Georgia 7. Ole Miss 8. BYU 9. Texas Tech 10. Notre Dame 11. Virginia 12. Memphis
The Ole Miss Rebels made the cut in all 11 expert predictions with the program set to return to action in Week 11 against Citadel. Kickoff is locked in for 12 p.m. CT.
