Ole Miss Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Make Major Moves for Dynamic Recruit

Garnet Valley (Penn.) Malvern Prep four-star wide receiver Cade Cooper has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as he continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

Cooper checks in as a Top-50 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs pushing for his commitment this offseason as an official visit schedule takes shape.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Penn State Nittany Lions, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels quickly piquing his interest as the coaching staff remains in constant communication this offseason.

Cooper is fresh off of a junior campaign where he hauled in 44 receptions for 644 yards and six touchdowns where he emerged as a target to know in Pennsylvania.

Now, after a strong 2025 season, Cooper is ready to check-in with programs across the country with the Ole Miss Rebels locking in a multi-day stay beginning on May 29.

Along with Ole Miss receiving an official, Cooper has also locked in a trip with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish beginning on June 12.

Ole Miss is also set to host a myriad of priority targets when Cooper makes his way to town with Miguel Whitley, Braylon Calais and Sheldon Isaac preparing to make their way to Oxford for multi-day stays for a wide receiver-heavy official visit weekend.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: