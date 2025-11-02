ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Ole Miss Football, Michigan, Georgia Wins
No. 7 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1 SEC) remains firmly in the College Football Playoff race with the Rebels capturing a Week 10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night in Oxford.
Lane Kiffin and Co. continued a strong 2025 season behind complementary football at Vaight-Hemingway Stadium with the Ole Miss defense piecing together a big-time performance.
“It was great to see,” Kiffin said. “Teams feed off that, especially defensively. We think about a lot of elite, loud environments and you think over years of time, a lot of times they usually have really good defenses. I think defensive players especially respond to that; it was great to see.
“I probably got us a penalty there at the end because I was just excited that we made that interception. Those don’t happen a lot around here lately. When we did it, the student section was right there. I just told them to go down; I didn’t tell them to jump into the stands. They did that.
"We got the penalty, so I just threw the ball up there too. They aren’t going to give us two penalties. Sometimes, you gotta have fun.”
Now, following an SEC victory in Week 10, the ESPN Football Power Index has updated the Power Rankings with Ole Miss remaining in the Top-15.
The Updated ESPN FPI Power Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Utah
- Texas
- Texas A&M
- USC
- Texas Tech
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- Mizzou
- Michigan
- Iowa
- LSU
- Penn State
- Washington
- Florida State
- Florida
Lane Kiffin's Take: Defense Continues Stepping Up
“A really good win,” sixth-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “To win by 16 points in the SEC, it’s a really good job by the team. Our fans and our defense really showed up today. Our offense in the passing game really didn’t; we had some really bad rhythm. I did think our offensive line did some good things.
“Trinidad [Chambliss] was a little off today, and when that happens, you need to run the ball really well and play good defense. We have to finish this off and get better and play really well in the weeks to come.”
