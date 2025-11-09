ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings With Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners Cruising
The Ole Miss Rebels (9-1, 5-0 SEC) remain squarely in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth with the program handling business in a 49-0 win on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Behind a strong performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss paired with a flawless effort on defense, Lane Kiffin and Co. moved to 9-1 with the Rebels firing on all cylinders in Week 11.
“I was really pleased with how the starters played today,” Kiffin said after the win on Saturday. “These games can be hard to get up for.
“Our guys came prepared. Thirty-five to five on first downs. They really answered the challenge of coming out with the same energy regardless of the time, crowd or network. I wish our backup offense would’ve played better, but the back-ups defensively played well. Overall we had a very good day.”
Now, Ole Miss sits at 9-1 with two regular season games remaining on the docket against the Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs to close out the year.
Following the Week 11 college football slate, the ESPN Football Power Index revealed the updated rankings with Ole Miss moving up a spot. Where do the Rebels sit?
The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Utah
- USC
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
- BYU
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Mizzou
- Penn State
- LSU
- SMU
- Auburn
- USF
Week 11 AP Top-25 Results:
No. 1 Ohio State 34, Purdue 10
No. 2 Indiana 27, Penn State 24
No. 3 Texas A&M 38, No. 22 Missouri 17
No. 4 Alabama 20, LSU 9
No. 5 Georgia 41, Mississippi State 21
No. 6 Ole Miss 49, The Citadel 0
No. 8 Texas Tech 29, No. 7 BYU 7
No. 9 Oregon 18, No. 20 Iowa 16
No. 10 Notre Dame 49, Navy 10
Wake Forest 16, No. 14 Virginia 9
Cal 29, No. 15 Louisville 26 (OT)
No. 16 Vanderbilt 45, Auburn 38
No. 18 Miami (Fla.) 38, Syracuse 10
No. 19 USC 38, Northwestern 17
Wisconsin 13, No. 23 Washington 10
No. 6 Ole Miss will return to action next Saturday with the Florida Gators heading to Oxford in Week 12. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
