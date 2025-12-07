ESPN Reveals FPI Top-25 With Ole Miss Football, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Staying Put

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) rounded out a historic 2025 campaign in Oxford with the program now on the verge of its first College Football Playoff berth in school history.

Despite a chaotic stretch in the Magnolia State with Lane Kiffin departing for the head coaching gig at LSU, the Rebels remain in high spirits with an opportunity to continue making history this fall.

After Kiffin's departure, Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the next head coach with the program rejuvenated with him at the helm.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Now, Golding will get the chance to lead the Rebels into the postseason after Kiffin's departure where Ole Miss officials denied his request to continue leading the program amid accepting the LSU gig.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

The final ESPN Football Power Index rankings have now been revealed after Championship Saturday with the Rebels remaining in a solid spot.

Here’s a look at the full ESPN FPI top 25 ahead of Selection Sunday:

Indiana Ohio State Notre Dame Oregon Texas Tech Georgia Miami Alabama Utah Texas A&M USC Ole Miss Texas Vanderbilt Oklahoma BYU Penn State Tennessee Michigan Iowa Missouri Washington USF SMU LSU

