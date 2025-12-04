Urban Meyer Reacts To Ole Miss Football Allowing Charlie Weis Jr. To Coach in CFP

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) continues preparation for the College Football Playoff with Pete Golding and Co. firmly in the race to receive a berth in 2025.

Despite Lane Kiffin departing Oxford in an unprecedented move, with Golding now elevated from defensive coordinator to full-time head coach, the Rebels moved up a spot in the recent CFP Top-25 rankings.

Kiffin revealed his intentions of leaving Ole Miss on Sunday where he has since accepted a job with the LSU Tigers as the new head coach of the program in Baton Rouge.

Despite exiting Oxford following the regular season - with a College Football Playoff matchup ahead - Kiffin pushed for an opportunity to coach Ole Miss across the postseason run.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Kiffin's request was denied by Ole Miss officials, but there's a twist: Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will be allowed to coach in the College Football Playoff despite following Kiffin to LSU and signing a deal.

“With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said in a statement.

"I've already made the committee aware of this and I’m hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that.

"I’m excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss.”

Now, college football analyst Urban Meyer has weighed in on the move where he was caught off guard that the university allowed it.

Urban Meyer's Take:

“I didn’t know that,” Meyer responded when told that Weis Jr. would be calling plays in the CFP. “At first, Lane Kiffin said ‘get on the plane or I’m leaving you’. And I saw Charlie Weis Jr. get on a plane.

"But, that is public now that Charlie Weis can call plays (in the Playoff)? That’s a big positive, because a head coach at this time of year is a little overrated. Head coaches are the one’s that build. When the foot hits the ball, the head coach is just a game manager.”

