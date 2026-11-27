The No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-17 today in the 123rd Egg Bowl.

The win was the fourth straight Egg Bowl victory for Ole Miss and the first for its head coach, Pete Golding. At least, his first as head coach, since he was the defensive coordinator for Ole Miss in the last three Egg Bowl victories.

Here's everything Golding said in his postgame press conference following the win.

Opening Statement

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding claps during warmups before the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm just really proud of the effort that we came out with in the second half. You know, obviously the first half wasn't what we envisioned. I thought we couldn't really get rhythm on offense, didn't do a really good job spreading the ball around, had some drops, defensively gave up the explosive play, and then penalties were really hurting us, but we really challenged them at halftime. They came out 35 to 7 in the second half.

In that rivalry, I thought a lot of players stepped up. I thought Josh Dye really stepped up in the second half; the competitive nature of Trinidad (Chambliss), some guys made some big plays. I thought Blake Purchase played really well; I think had a really big night.

I was really proud of how they responded in the second half. They know what the game meant, not only to our locker room but to our school, to our town, to our former alumni. I thought Tom Luke did an unbelievable job on Sunday, making sure those 51 new guys knew what this rivalry actually meant.

That's the benefit of having 18 guys in the building that have played in this game but are now on staff. I think our team felt that this week and came out in the second half and responded.

It's always great to win regardless. I think it's always really good to beat your rival, especially in the last regular season game. I think it gives us a little momentum moving into the bowl game, so I was really proud of that."

Trinidad Chambliss' Ole Miss Legacy

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss holds up the Golden Egg Trophy after winning the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "Trinidad already said that he's gonna be playing in the bowl game, but this obviously was his last home start. I guess, just kind of broadly, how do you think his Ole Miss career should be remembered by fans?"

"That's up to the Ole Miss fans to be explosive. I think about Trinidad; I think his breathtaking moments. You know, you think you got him sacked and you don't, the ability to extend the and make a lot of plays.

When I think of Trinidad, I think about that smile. I think he's got a contagious personality. When I think about him, I think about what type of dude he is and what he's done, not only for this school, but for this town.

From a quarterback standpoint, I think you think he's a winner. He's got an elite competitive character. I know this didn't go exactly as he saw fit, and a lot of people didn't, but he just kept his head down and competed his butt off and was a really good teammate.

I think it goes to show you, even before this game, there was no decision for him whether he was going to be with his team and play for his school and a town that's done so much for him. That's not common now, unfortunately. I think it goes to show who he is and how he's wired and what this place has done for him."

Will Echoles Impact and Bowl Plans

Ole Miss defensive tackle Will Echoles carries the Golden Egg Trophy after winning the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reporter: "What does a guy like (Will Echoles) mean to this program and the Egg Bowl rivalry for you guys?"

"Kam (Franklin) and Will (Echoles) have a special place in my heart based on when I first got here. I thought one of the most important things was changing the pattern of elite defensive linemen in the state having the ability to come in here and be good on defense and compete at a high level and compete for championships and be first-round draft picks.

So, you know, in '23, when I came in that January of '23, those were the two guys that we really focused on early, like, man, we've got to get these two guys to come and change the narrative. Those two, at that point, were coming off a year (Ole Miss) lost the last five games of the year. It wasn't the same position that it was these last couple of years.

Those dudes took a step of faith to be honest with you that hey the defense was going to show versatility for them and we're going to play at a championship level, on top of the draft status.

Will for me was kind of that first project where, 'hey, this is what the three-year plan looks like' and his mom and I were talking last week, she's like 'Coach, I can bring out that piece of paper right now,' I remember that meeting and what exactly that we talked about and then now to see it come to fruition.

It doesn't always work out that way, but for him to take that stuff- what he's meant for our locker room, how he goes about his business- he's a professional; he practices his butt off, he competes his butt off, and he loves his school, and he loves his town. That hadn't been the norm in the past, so I really just appreciate him and how he's handled himself, and he's a heck of a player, no doubt."

Reporter: "Do you think that was it for Will?"

"No, I don't think so. We've had retention meetings and all that, and I told him, I speak to him like my own son. You know, my job was for you to come in here and develop as a player and as a man. Get an unbelievable experience, make a new circle for yourself for the next 40 to 50 years of your life.

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His goal has always been first-round draft pick; that's what he wanted out of college football. The first thing I always ask those guys is, 'What are you looking for out of college football?' Not school, just college football.

He's like, 'Coach, I want to be a first-round draft pick'. So they're going through the information stage of all that, and I told his mom, I told him, I said, 'Look man, if you're a top-20 draft pick, I'm not asking you to come back. That's bad business. That's been your goal, that's your aspiration, and that's significant.'

We're gonna continue to get the information and give it to his family; it's a family decision for him. I would be shocked if he doesn't participate in the bowl game regardless."

Reporter: "In the moment, how big was Blake (Purchase)'s interception?"

"Turnovers are a huge part of the game. Momentum a little bit starting to slide, you didn't get off the field when you needed to earlier and had a penalty to come back and change the game from not only a field-position standpoint, but really momentum. I think that was kind of the dagger.

I thought it was a huge play in the game and the momentum of the game. He's another guy that's had a really good year. Great dude, so I was really happy for him."

Reporter: "Obviously, this time last year, you had a million things on your plate, and then over the few days after the Egg Bowl. This year, you got a little while before that comes. The decisions you're going to make, are they mostly made, or are these decisions that you're going to sit down and think about over the next few days?"

"I think everything's still in the evaluation phase of everything. I made it a point that it's our responsibility to get through the season and finish it the right way, the best that we can, and so now we're through that regular season.

The next thing for us is we got Signing Day on Wednesday, we've got to finish this thing really strong. We've got a really good class right now. We've still got a couple of targets out there, so these next couple of days are going to be focused on nothing but keeping that class intact and then potentially adding a couple of guys to it, and that takes the whole building.

A lot of these guys in the building have developed these relationships over the last couple of years, so that's all of our responsibility to finish this class the right way. I think you get through that, and it's a fresh week for us in the weight room and then we'll really reevaluate everything from a player, coaching perspective moving forward and what do we need to do to give us our best chance to bring a championship home."

Reporter: "What have you learned most about being a head coach for the first time?"

"That you don't have it all figured out, that's for damn sure. I mean, it's a lot like life. I don't think anything goes exactly how you planned it. You've got all these plans, and I'm big on setting everything up, and I don't like the grey. I like everything black and white, and I like everybody understanding: here's my job description, here's my expectation of it, and all those types of things.

Adversity is going to hit in every area of your life and so I think some of those things this year, I think when we look back and really evaluate it, I think some injuries occurred, I think the ball didn't always bounce our way and there's some things that I could have done better, that we could have done better. There's times when we could have played a lot better; we could have done our job as players too.

Normally, to me, when you look back at it all, it's not normally just one thing, and it's my responsibility to make sure that we go around the course of the season like we did, and then step back and not make an emotional decision, and really look at the information and make sure we're making the best decision going forward. That's what we're going to do.

Reporter: "What are the next couple of weeks going to look like for everybody in terms of meetings or whatever it might be?"

"A lot of that will be dictated off of what bowl game we end up in, but this first week is discretionary; we'll give them off the ball, get three workouts in, focus on school. Then next week is finals week, so they've got to finish really strong academically in the classroom; that's really important.

We'll do an OTA model during finals week that'll be player-run. I think it's really important to develop some leadership, and we'll start our leadership development program next week.

That's important moving forward, and then from there, you kind of structure it to that first week of bowl prep. It's not about the team; it's about us, and it's very camp-like. You go back to the fundamentals, and really work on a lot of the young guys, and really see where they're at and what that's going to look like moving forward.

We've always done a two-week game model for the bowl game, and you do a mock game week of the game plan and get after it, and then come back and clean it up with a normal game week and kind of pull the load back so we can be fresh because obviously Christmas is involved. So we'll give them a couple of days off for Christmas, but they'll get this week away from the ball.

We'll come back, do OTA modeling weights, and then we'll get into it."

Reporter: "Four straight wins in the Egg Bowl for the first time since the mid 1980s, I believe. What does it say about the state of the program that you guys have been able to have this much success against your state rivals?"

"I think that it was built the right way, and I didn't have anything to do with that. Any elite program starts with leadership, and that starts with Glenn (Boyce) on top, and then with Keith (Carter), Keith's done an unbelievable job, and then you start winning; obviously, it becomes a national brand.

I don't care what type of coach you are; if you don't have good players, it ain't gonna matter. I think stacking a couple of really elite years on top of each other has become sexy across the country and a place to come play.

I also think the people in this place and how they make them feel when they're here is very unique, and I think that's gotten out, and I think we've been able to get more guys on visits and get them here, and when they get here, they really love it here.

We talked about this before when I first took the job, alright, let's get the 10 (wins) a year and there's gonna be statues of people around here, and it's that second year, and it's like 'alright, this is Natty or bust' and it feels like Tuscaloosa again, and that's what you want because everything's been invested, you've got the right to.

The leadership, you've got the right type of support, and there's high expectations for that, as there should be. I love feeling disappointed at being 8-4 and being two one-position games with top-10 teams (from making the playoffs) and never being the favorite in it and being pissed off. That's how it should be, and so we've got to do a better job moving forward, but I think it's headed in the right direction for sure.

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