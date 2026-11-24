On Friday, the Ole Miss Rebels finish their regular season after crushing Wofford by hosting their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The famed Egg Bowl has become one of college football's most intense rivalries.

What makes the rivalry all the more interesting, however, is its unique history. This includes the rivalry's name and trophy.

How the Egg Bowl Was Introduced And Its History

Ole Miss celebrates after scoring a touchdown against MSU in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two teams were founded long ago: Ole Miss in 1893 and Mississippi State in 1895. However, the teams didn't play each other until 1901, when the two sides disputed whether State had any non-student players. Either way, they played, and State won 17-0.

The two sides immediately exchanged insults, with the school's newspaper in Starkville claiming that the Ole Miss boys played dirty, while the Ole Miss school magazine claimed that State was soft, saying the complaints came from someone "who has never indulged in any exercise more violent than the milking of a patient cow.”

In 1926, Ole Miss finally defeated State, snapping a long winning streak. The game was in Starkville, and when Ole Miss students swarmed the field to take down the goalposts, MSU students defended them, some using wooden chairs to hit the Ole Miss students.

The brawl led the Ole Miss honorary society to propose a trophy: the Golden Egg Trophy. Both universities paid $250 for a gold-plated football trophy that resembled an egg, which led to the name Golden Egg Trophy.

Trinidad Chambliss celebrates with the Golden Egg Trophy after winning MSU in 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the years, the rivalry only seemed to intensify, with no shortage of hate between fans on both sides. State fans even blamed Ole Miss for the banning of cowbells, which lasted from 1974 to 2010. The "Egg Bowl" name was introduced because in 1978, both teams weren't quite good enough for a bowl game.

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This led to a writer, Tom Patterson, who had a team of elite journalists but lacked a good event to showcase his award-winning writers by covering this rivalry game. Patterson decided to create his own bowl game, leading to the name being the Egg Bowl. The name stuck and looked much better than the battle for the Golden Egg.

The reality is the rivalry was more than just football; it was and is much deeper than that. In the 1860s, the U.S. government wanted universities to focus more on agriculture, engineering, and military tactics rather than just classical liberal arts. Ole Miss, however, still focused on other things and never enrolled more than a dozen students in its agriculture program - a program that was abandoned in 1876.

Frustrated farmers and working-class lawmakers pushed the state legislature to create a new college, the Agricultural and Mechanical College of the State of Mississippi. Or, in modern-day Mississippi, Mississippi State.

The schools would fight over money and see each other as enemies. Legendary games such as the 1983 "Immaculate Deflection," where MSU got a game-winning field goal up, and it was perfect, only for a 40 mph gust of wind to knock the ball harmlessly to the ground in the end zone.

The 1997 match was won by a legendary two-point conversion at the end of the game by the Rebels, a bold decision from head coach Tommy Tuberville that paid off as Ole Miss won 15-14. In 2018, a massive brawl led to unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for every player on both teams and four ejections.

MSU celebrates after defeating Ole Miss in 2015. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Both teams have fired head coaches because of the other team. In 2007, head coach Ed Orgeron was fired after the Rebels blew a 14-0 fourth-quarter lead and lost 17-14. A year later, MSU fired Sylvester Cloom after the Rebels shut out the Bulldogs 45-0.

Ole Miss even eliminated a potential national title contender in MSU. In 2014, the year of the introduction of the College Football Playoff, MSU was 10-1, with only one four-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

MSU was No. 4 and needed to survive the No. 19 Rebels, who had actually climbed all the way to No. 3 and defeated Alabama that year. The Rebels faced a little bit of a collapse late in the season, but got a big opportunity to take down MSU. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Dak Prescott and Co. couldn't handle an inspired Ole Miss team and lost their playoff bid, 31-17.

This Saturday, the Rebels are 7-4 and will look to finish the season by taking down a struggling Mississippi State team, 5-6, and looking for a bowl game. Ole Miss can bury the Bulldogs' season. The Rebels can also change how they remember this season.

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