On Friday, the Ole Miss Rebels will try to close out the regular season with a win over their rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Egg Bowl, among the best rivalries in college football, could come down to an excellent performance from any of these players:

Trinidad Chambliss

The first name that comes to mind is easily Trinidad Chambliss. Why? Well, no explanation needed, really. This is the kind of quarterback that changes a game with how well he can play.

Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the kind of QB that can put on a Superman cape and lead Ole Miss to a remarkable win. A great performance from Chambliss would be exactly what the Rebels need to avoid an upset against Mississippi State.

Keep an eye on Chambliss on Friday. He may play an impressive brand of football with the Egg Bowl on the line. He has something to prove against the Bulldogs.

Anthony Evans III

Wide receiver Anthony Evans III has been one of the primary weapons for a MSU offense that is a shadow of what it was in the early part of the season.

Anthony Evans III. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Evans has 73 receptions for 929 yards and six touchdowns, and he can turn a game upside down. Without quarterback Kamario Taylor, the Bulldogs have consistently relied on Evans, who has the nation's 12th-most receptions.

For Ole Miss to win, it needs weapons like Evans. Tackling someone like Evans is key.

Shekai Mills-Knight

I feel like I'm watching someone who is very good, just not recognized yet and hasn't fully broken out. A few years ago, I saw the freshman and sophomore version of Emmett Johnson, who looked like he was just waiting to become a superstar.

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Shekai Mills-Knight scores a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Somehow, I knew he could become a beast at any moment. And he did, becoming an All-American with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Currently, he is arguably the best offensive rookie in the NFL. I have a very similiar feeling with Shekai Mills-Knight.

He feels like a superstar on the verge of a breakout. Watch out, the big game is coming. And that big game could come against the Bulldogs.

Fluff Bothwell

Running back Fluff Bothwell is the kind of guy who will put his head down, take a ton of contact, and still get a good amount of yardage. The Bulldogs do need to find more explosiveness in him, as he lacks the capability of turning it on in the open field (averaging just 4.8 yards per rush), but he can still be a major issue.

Fluff Bothwell. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a contact seeker that can break tackles and force missed tackles. Ole Miss has had issues in the past with tackling, so Bothwell is certainly a problem.

MSU will probably have to rely on unconventional ways to stay alive in this game, and one way is to cause problems with missed tackles. Bothwell could be huge in this game.

Caleb Odom

Tight end Caleb Odom has been a major issue lately, and he can continue to be like that against MSU. The TE caught three passes for 110 yards and a touchdown last week against the Wofford Terriers in a nice win.

He's not only dangerous, but also extremely fast. At times, Odom looks like a wide receiver, and his explosiveness has been on display lately. Now that Chambliss knows the kind of weapon he has in Odom, it would make a lot of sense to see Odom get the ball more.

Caleb Odom. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense will be critical to winning, but a lot of offensive players could step up and take down the Bulldogs on Friday.

Ultimately, this game is pretty big for both universities. This would be a nice win for either team, and these players are potential X-factors to watch.

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